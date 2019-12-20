Some Everton fans excited as Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants midfielder

Carlo Ancelotti is set to come in as Everton manager soon, and it seems that he already has his eye on transfer target.

Everton fans are excited over links with Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, which have emerged in Milan News 24.

Everton are set to appoint Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager in the near future, and it is thought that he has already discussed transfer targets.

Ancelotti worked with Zielinski at Napoli, and now reportedly wants to bring the Polish international to Goodison Park.

And Everton fans are very enthusiastic about the rumours that he could sign up.

That would be our best signing in years — Daniel (@D_Juskowiak) December 19, 2019

V Good all round midfield. Carries the ball really, well smart intelligent passer, active defensively and makes impact in final 3rd. — El Pivote (@elpivoteftbl) December 19, 2019

INJECT THIS IN MY VEINS — Lazy - Currently Sports Betting (@TheLazyTrader_) December 19, 2019

Now that would be a good signing — James Andrews (@SavEliiz2014) December 19, 2019

Let the fun begin. — Simon Bradley (@badacrobat) December 19, 2019

Zielinski>Gylfi — Kyle Meerdo (@MeerdsBeards) December 19, 2019

The higher quality of player has started — Chad Sexington (@garethD61797969) December 19, 2019

Everton are desperately short in midfield currently, so Zielinski’s arrival would be a huge boost.

The 25-year-old could offer Everton energy and technical quality in the centre of the pitch, which has been lacking in recent weeks.

The Toffees have been forced to use Tom Davies and Mason Holgate as a make-shift central midfield pairing in recent games, with the likes of Fabian Delph, Andre Gomes and Morgan Schneiderlin all sidelined.

Everton are next in action against Arsenal at the weekend, although Ancelotti is likely to be an interested spectator in that match, rather than in the dugout.