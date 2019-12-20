Quick links

Some Everton fans excited as Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants midfielder

John Verrall
Piotr Zielinski of Napoli during the Serie A match Napoli v Genoa at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on November 9, 2019
Carlo Ancelotti is set to come in as Everton manager soon, and it seems that he already has his eye on transfer target.

Everton fans are excited over links with Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, which have emerged in Milan News 24.

Everton are set to appoint Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager in the near future, and it is thought that he has already discussed transfer targets.

 

Ancelotti worked with Zielinski at Napoli, and now reportedly wants to bring the Polish international to Goodison Park.

And Everton fans are very enthusiastic about the rumours that he could sign up.

Everton are desperately short in midfield currently, so Zielinski’s arrival would be a huge boost.

The 25-year-old could offer Everton energy and technical quality in the centre of the pitch, which has been lacking in recent weeks.

The Toffees have been forced to use Tom Davies and Mason Holgate as a make-shift central midfield pairing in recent games, with the likes of Fabian Delph, Andre Gomes and Morgan Schneiderlin all sidelined.

Everton are next in action against Arsenal at the weekend, although Ancelotti is likely to be an interested spectator in that match, rather than in the dugout.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

