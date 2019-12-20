Some Chelsea fans really don't like reported Frank Lampard transfer plan

Chelsea are said to be keen on signing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid, as Frank Lampard looks to improve his side's attack.

Chelsea fans do not appear at all keen on the idea of signing Vinicius Junior, after rumours of their interest in the Real Madrid man.

Eldesmarque claim that Chelsea are hunting the Madrid winger, as Frank Lampard looks to improve his forward line in January.

Chelsea have already been linked with a host of attacking players, and the Brazilian is the latest in a long list of potential targets.

Chelsea fans seem far less enthusiastic about the idea of Vinicius joining than many of their other targets though.

Are the scouts blind or sth? There's Rodrygo with the goal sense and it's the teenage Willian they're courting — X (@VibingRad) December 19, 2019

Nooo way this guy is so frustrating — Juninho (@officialJunzz) December 19, 2019

I rather Willian be my best man at my wedding than sign Vinicius — Brandon (@brandonnang) December 19, 2019

I don't want a young Willian — CFC_Ben (@CFC_Benji) December 19, 2019

I'm done — Lensky (@Lensky90003401) December 19, 2019

ffs — Billy the Boss (@BossItLikeBilly) December 19, 2019

I am out from here — 25 degrees (@Discountmessi) December 20, 2019

I feel like our board don’t even know there transfer targets at this point — QuickSilver™️ (@Quicksilver2061) December 19, 2019

Vinicius has struggled to make an impact so far at Madrid, even though he does have time on his side.

The youngster has shown flashes of quality, but there are some doubts over whether he is ready to play regularly at the top level currently.

If Vinicius was brought to Chelsea, he would be in competition with the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Cristian Pulisic, Willian and Pedro for a first-team spot.