Some Chelsea fans really don't like reported Frank Lampard transfer plan

John Verrall
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid gestures during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Club Brugge KV and Real Madrid at Jan Breydel Stadium on December 11, 2019...
Chelsea are said to be keen on signing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid, as Frank Lampard looks to improve his side's attack.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid in action during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Real Madrid and Ajax at Santiago Bernabeu on March 05, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Chelsea fans do not appear at all keen on the idea of signing Vinicius Junior, after rumours of their interest in the Real Madrid man.

Eldesmarque claim that Chelsea are hunting the Madrid winger, as Frank Lampard looks to improve his forward line in January.

 

Chelsea have already been linked with a host of attacking players, and the Brazilian is the latest in a long list of potential targets.

Chelsea fans seem far less enthusiastic about the idea of Vinicius joining than many of their other targets though.

Vinicius has struggled to make an impact so far at Madrid, even though he does have time on his side.

The youngster has shown flashes of quality, but there are some doubts over whether he is ready to play regularly at the top level currently.

If Vinicius was brought to Chelsea, he would be in competition with the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Cristian Pulisic, Willian and Pedro for a first-team spot.

