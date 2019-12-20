Sky Sports pundit makes bold comparison between reported Everton target Carlo Ancelotti and Claudio Ranieri

Everton are reportedly set to bring Carlo Ancelotti to Goodison Park andthe coach could be in the stands for the Toffees' match this weekend, with Duncan Ferguson in charge.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has issued his verdict on the prospect of Carlo Ancelotti taking the Toffees reins amid reports that the Italian is nailed on for the Goodison Park job (Sky Sports News).

Duncan Ferguson took the Everton reins on a caretaker basis after Marco Silva was sacked by the Toffees hierarchy, who opted to part company with the Portuguese following a severe downturn in form which culminated in the club dropping into the Premier League relegation zone.

According to Sky Sports News, Ancelotti is expected to be in the stands for Everton's clash against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday before being officially named as Silva's permanent replacement and presented to the media on Monday.

Looking ahead to the Toffees' meeting with the Gunners, Nicholas compared Ancelotti to Claudio Ranieri, who led Leicester City to the most amazing and unexpected of title triumphs in 2016 - but said the former's winning mentality is "even better".

"I imagine Carlo Ancelotti will be in by this game, although may not be in the dugout, but it's an intriguing signing for them," Nicholas told Sky Sports News.

"He has a great CV and as a player, I enjoyed watching him. He is a stylish and well-respected gentleman, much like Claudio Ranieri, with an even better winning mentality. He gives players respect and he wants respect back by them giving him everything they have."

Ancelotti, who clinched the Premier League and FA Cup double with Chelsea ten years ago, is one of only three managers to win three European Cups / Champions Leagues - along with Liverpool legend Bob Paisley and Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane - as well as domestic titles with Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich.