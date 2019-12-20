Miguel Almiron's lack of goals doesn't worry Newcastle boss Bruce

Miguel Almiron is still searching for his first Newcastle United goal, almost 11 months after he joined the club.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce spoke to the club's official website in his pre-match press conference about Miguel Almiron's lack of goals.

The Paraguayan is the main talking point ahead of almost every Newcastle game due to his struggles in front of goal since his arrival in January this year. Almiron, despite a few good performances in the black and white shirt, is yet to score for the Magpies which has worried a number of supporters.

However, manager Steve Bruce doesn't really seem concerned with his star winger's drought and hailed his professionalism on the training ground.

He said: "I understand that he hasn’t scored. After speaking to a lot of people about last year in January when he arrived, he gave the impetus to the team, and really nothing has changed in that respect, as far as I’m concerned. He’s a smashing player who we all enjoy playing in the team."

"Look, we’d love him to score a few more goals, of course we would, but he works every day as if it is his last, he’s a wonderful professional, a great lad, good player, so I’ve got no problems with Almiron because of what he gives the team and the threat he causes a team. If he can add a few goals to it, great, but at the moment, I’m very, very pleased with him," Bruce said.

Almiron's lack of goals is certainly a worry irrespective of Bruce's comments but his work rate and his ability to carry the ball from one end of the field to the other deserves some credit. The Paraguayan recently picked up his first assist and with some luck, he could well pick up a goal this weekend.

Bruce confirmed that Allan Saint-Maximin is still unavailable which is a blow for the Magpies considering how important he has been for them. If there was one game for Almiron to step up, it's the one against Crystal Palace at home this weekend and a goal there could give him the confidence to add a few more by the end of the season.