Frank Lampard says facing Spurs boss Jose Mourinho will be special

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard spoke to Gary Lineker on BBC ahead of his first managerial meeting against his former manager Jose Mourinho on Sunday.

Mourinho, now at Chelsea's fierce London rivals Tottenham, will make the headlines going into the game this weekend and it will be incredibly special for Lampard who played 215 times under the Portuguese and directly contributed to 130 goals, making him one of the best midfielders in the league in that period.

Lineker asked Lampard about facing his former manager for the first time and if it makes it special to which the Chelsea boss admitted that it pushes him a bit more to get a win.

"I think it will be special. I think it will make a difference to me and it will make a difference to him because we are both professionals, we are driven and sometimes when you come across someone you've worked with, that pushes you on a little bit more in the best possible way and it's Tottenham-Chelsea. That game has enough anyway and you have Jose Mourinho there. He's gonna be desperate to beat us," Lampard said.

The Chelsea boss was asked if a win against Mourinho would mean a little bit more to which he said: "In my professional head, yes. I want to go up against the best and when I've gone up against Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp this season, of course, you want to say: 'Can I show against these incredible managers what I can do and what my team can do', so it will be a similar feeling.

Chelsea, after a good run of games, have slowed down recently, losing each of their last two league games. A third loss on the bounce, especially in a game that means so much for the fans for multiple different reasons, will add pressure on the Blues' top-four hopes.

Spurs, on the other hand, have looked really good since Mourinho's appointment. Tottenham have won all but two of their games since the former Chelsea boss' appointment but the biggest worry for them is that both of their losses have come in big games.

Mourinho's men were poor against Manchester United two weeks ago and they struggled to do much against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The derby at the weekend will be massive for both sides' ambitions this weekend but a loss for Spurs will create a six-point gap between the two sides.