Seven stunning pics of Freya Allan on Instagram - The Witcher's breakout star!

Eve Burke-Edwards
Freya Allan in The Witcher - Netflix
Eve Edwards Profile
Eve Burke-Edwards

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Netflix has retained its crown throughout 2019 as the home of the best TV around. And they're rounding off their year with brand new dark fantasy series, The Witcher.

There's been a buzz around The Witcher for some time now and since its release on Friday, December 20th, it is living up to the buzz. Already fans are calling it the remedy to Game of Thrones' slammed eighth season!

Not only are there grizzly fight scenes enough to make the eye water and stomach churn, but it also has all the fantastical and frightening monsters you could ever ask for. 

One of the breakout stars is Freya Allan, who is proving to be the fan-favourite of the series. 

Check out stunning Freya on Instagram. Since joining the Netflix series, her fanbase has rocketed!

  • MUSIC MASTER: Move over Hans Zimmer, Christopher Nolan is experimenting in new movie Tenet

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Italy! hair&makeup @cinzia_carletti

A post shared by Freya Allan (@freyaallan) on

 Model looks

Freya has taken to fame like a fish to water, and already she has featured on the cover of many magazines. 

And it's no surprise! 

The blonde beauty looks model perfect always and is a real natural in front of the camera. 

Natural beauty

Although Freya looks otherworldly in The Witcher for other reasons, her Instagram is filled with snaps that prove she's a natural beauty through and through. 

Check out her cute freckles here!

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Freya Allan (@freyaallan) on

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

DAY1 LA. With the amazing @nikkideroest and @davynewkirk

A post shared by Freya Allan (@freyaallan) on

Red carpet ready

If Freya didn't show she was ready for fame from all the promo she's been doing for The Witcher, her red carpet appearances cement her as one of TV's best new stars.

So far, Freya has flaunted her best looks - clothes and make-up-wise - on the red carpet.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

@carmenmarch_official

A post shared by Freya Allan (@freyaallan) on

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

@sarahillmakeup & @leighkeateshair you’re a dream!

A post shared by Freya Allan (@freyaallan) on

 

 Watch season 1 of The Witcher on Netflix now.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Eve Edwards Profile

Eve Burke-Edwards

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.