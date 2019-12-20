Seven stunning pics of Freya Allan on Instagram - The Witcher's breakout star!

Netflix has retained its crown throughout 2019 as the home of the best TV around. And they're rounding off their year with brand new dark fantasy series, The Witcher.
There's been a buzz around The Witcher for some time now and since its release on Friday, December 20th, it is living up to the buzz. Already fans are calling it the remedy to Game of Thrones' slammed eighth season!
Not only are there grizzly fight scenes enough to make the eye water and stomach churn, but it also has all the fantastical and frightening monsters you could ever ask for.
One of the breakout stars is Freya Allan, who is proving to be the fan-favourite of the series.
Check out stunning Freya on Instagram. Since joining the Netflix series, her fanbase has rocketed!
Model looks
Freya has taken to fame like a fish to water, and already she has featured on the cover of many magazines.
And it's no surprise!
The blonde beauty looks model perfect always and is a real natural in front of the camera.
Natural beauty
Although Freya looks otherworldly in The Witcher for other reasons, her Instagram is filled with snaps that prove she's a natural beauty through and through.
Check out her cute freckles here!
Red carpet ready
If Freya didn't show she was ready for fame from all the promo she's been doing for The Witcher, her red carpet appearances cement her as one of TV's best new stars.
So far, Freya has flaunted her best looks - clothes and make-up-wise - on the red carpet.
Watch season 1 of The Witcher on Netflix now.
