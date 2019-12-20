Fulham's Scott Parker shares what he's learned from analysing Leeds United games

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United head to Scott Parker's Fulham this weekend hoping for the Whites to bring three points back to Elland Road.

Ahead of their Championship meeting with Leeds United this weekend, Fulham manager Scott Parker has spoken highly of Marcelo Bielsa's charges and the "massive challenge" they present.

The Cottagers are enduring a poor run of form at present, having lost each of their last three league fixtures to leave them sixth in the table, 12 points adrift of the Elland Road side.

Leeds, meanwhile, are currently in great form, having stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games - indeed, they were close to making it eight wins on the trot at Cardiff last time out.

The Whites did end up relinquishing a three-goal lead at Elland Road to concede first place in the table to West Bromwich Albion, a somewhat uncharacteristic defensive horror show considering how few goals they've conceded this term.

Nonetheless, Parker is expecting a tough game and a difficult back line to break, telling the Fulham website: "When we’re analysing their games we see that they’ve got a very good defence who limit your shots on their goal.

"They’re a very good side, there’s no denying that. They’re an aggressive, experienced team who have been in this league for some time now, they know their way round it and I think you’re seeing that in their recent performances."

Leeds have conceded just 13 times in their 22 league fixtures so far and have kept 12 clean sheets, including one against league leaders and highest scorers West Bromwich Albion.