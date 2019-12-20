Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: What will happen to Freddie Ljungberg at Arsenal with Mikel Arteta incoming

John Verrall
Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery with assistant Frdddie Ljungberg during a training session at London Colney on November 05, 2019 in St Albans, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Freddie Ljungberg has won one game in his brief spell as Arsenal boss so far.

Arsenal Head Interim Head Coach Freddie Ljungberg during a training session at London Colney on December 14, 2019 in St Albans, England.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal chiefs are hoping to keep Freddie Ljungberg working as a coach, with Mikel Arteta set to arrive soon.

Ljungberg has taken temporary charge of Arsenal, but he has been unable to spark a massive improvement in the north London side.

The Swede has won just one of the matches which has been in charge for at the Emirates Stadium. 

 

However, Arsenal’s board do not think less of Ljungberg’s managerial credentials because of his spell as interim boss, and still have very high hopes for his future.

Arsenal chiefs now want to keep Ljungberg as a coach, and are hoping that he will form part of Arteta’s backroom team.

Arteta will ultimately have the final choice of Ljungberg’s future though, and it remains to be seen whether he will be kept on as part of the Gunners new manager’s set-up.

Mikel Arteta the assistant head coach

Arteta is set to be announced later today, although Ljungberg may well be in charge at Arsenal for the final time at the weekend.

The Gunners take on Everton tomorrow, and they are in desperate need of three points, after slipping down into 10th place in the Premier League table.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch