Report: What will happen to Freddie Ljungberg at Arsenal with Mikel Arteta incoming

Freddie Ljungberg has won one game in his brief spell as Arsenal boss so far.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal chiefs are hoping to keep Freddie Ljungberg working as a coach, with Mikel Arteta set to arrive soon.

Ljungberg has taken temporary charge of Arsenal, but he has been unable to spark a massive improvement in the north London side.

The Swede has won just one of the matches which has been in charge for at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Arsenal’s board do not think less of Ljungberg’s managerial credentials because of his spell as interim boss, and still have very high hopes for his future.

Arsenal chiefs now want to keep Ljungberg as a coach, and are hoping that he will form part of Arteta’s backroom team.

Arteta will ultimately have the final choice of Ljungberg’s future though, and it remains to be seen whether he will be kept on as part of the Gunners new manager’s set-up.

Arteta is set to be announced later today, although Ljungberg may well be in charge at Arsenal for the final time at the weekend.

The Gunners take on Everton tomorrow, and they are in desperate need of three points, after slipping down into 10th place in the Premier League table.