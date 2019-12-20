Report: Three Arsenal players who could leave after Mikel Arteta takes charge

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta faces a tough challenge, as he looks set to take over at the Emirates Stadium soon.

According to the Independent, Arsenal could face losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette soon after Mikel Arteta takes charge.

Arsenal are set to make the appointment of Arteta as their new manager later today, but the Spaniard takes over at a hugely challenging time.

The Independent’s report claims that half of Arsenal’s squad are considering their futures, after what has been a tumultuous start to the season.

The most pressing concerns are Aubameyang, Lacazette and Xhaka, who could all leave within the next six months.

Aubameyang is now actively said to want out of Arsenal, while Arteta will have to persuade Lacazette and Xhaka to stay, if he wants to keep them.

Arteta’s appointment is not the reason for the exodus, but Arsenal’s players are said to have become frustrated with the ‘lack of direction’ around the club.

Aubameyang would unquestionably be the biggest loss if he was to depart Arsenal, as the striker is such a threat.

Aubameyang is one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League and finding his replacement would be difficult.

Whether Arteta will actually want to keep Xhaka or Lacazette remains to be seen though.

Xhaka is a controversial figure at Arsenal, and letting him go may be best for all parties at this stage.

Lacazette, meanwhile, is clearly a huge talent - but he has been out of sorts for a considerable amount of time, and hasn’t even been a permanent starter at Arsenal in recent months.