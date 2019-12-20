Quick links

Report: Southampton and Brighton want to sign £25m Champions League phenomenon

Danny Owen
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl celebrates at the final whistle during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Everton FC at St Mary's Stadium on January 19, 2019 in...
Emmanuel Dennis's stunning display at Real Madrid have opened the door to the Premier League with The Saints and Brighton and Hove Albion interested.

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis forward of Club Brugge celebrates scoring a goal with a statement during the Jupiler Pro League match between Club Brugge and KAA Gent at the Jan Breydel...

South Coast rivals Southampton and Brighton have joined the race to sign £25 million-rated Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis, according to Foot Mercato.

Few outside of Belgium had heard about the 22-year-old Nigeria international before Brugge arrived at the Santiago Bernabau for a Champions League group stage clash on October 1st.

90 minutes later, however, everyone in Europe was talking about Dennis. It wasn’t just the fact he scored twice away at Real Madrid, it was the way he scored twice away at Real Madrid that left the watching world open mouthed.

 

The former Zorya Luhansk forward bamboozled himself and Thibaut Courtois when his awful piece of control somehow rebounded from one leg onto another and into the Real net for the opener. The second was even more peculiar, Dennis somehow lifting a sublime lob over the Belgian goalkeeper, all the while tripping over his own feet.

That most bizarre of braces catapulted Dennis into the big time with a whole host of Premier League clubs now taking an interest in a man who certainly has more to his game than luck.

(L-R) Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Emmanuel Dennis of Club Brugge KV 0-2 during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Club Brugge at the Santiago...

Manchester United and Leicester City continue to be linked and Foot Mercato have now thrust Southampton and Brighton into the frame for a forward now valued at a staggering £25 million.

Only two teams in the Premier League have scored fewer times than Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints, who remain worryingly over-reliant on Danny Ings, so a new centre-forward would certainly be welcomed with open arms.

Brighton, meanwhile, have Neal Maupay in top form, keeping the evergreen Glenn Murray on the bench.

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis of Club Brugge celebrates his goal with team mates during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Club Brugge KV at Bernabeu on October...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

