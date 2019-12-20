Quick links

Rangers

Kilmarnock

Scottish Premiership

Report: Rangers coach Peter Lovenkrands wants Kilmarnock job

Subhankar Mondal
Peter Lovenkrands of Birmingham City scores their third goal during the Capital One Cup Fourth Round match between Birmingham City and Stoke City at St Andrews Stadium on October 29, 2013...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers coach Peter Lovenkrands reportedly wants the Kilmarnock managerial role.

A general view of the stadium during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Glasgow Rangers and FC Porto at Ibrox Park, Glasgow on Thursday 7th November 2019.Ibrox Stadium of Rangers

Rangers reserve team coach Peter Lovenkrands is keen on becoming the new Kilmarnock manager, according to The Scottish Sun.

It has been reported that Lovenkrands, who is hugely popular among the Rangers fans, is a candidate for the Kilmarnock managerial role.

Subscribe

The report has also claimed that the 39-year-old former Denmark international star - who played for Rangers from 2000 until 2006 - has formally applied for the managerial role at the Scottish Premiership club.

 

Next step in his career

Lovenkrands has done well as the Rangers reserve coach, and one can understand why he would want to take the Kilmarnock managerial role.

After all, it is the next step in his career, and Killie are a big club who are in the Scottish Premiership.

It will be interesting to see what Kilmarnock think about him, as handing him the role now would be a risk.

Kilmarnock are fifth in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 23 point from 18 matches.

Peter Lovenkrands of Birmingham City scores their third goal during the Capital One Cup Fourth Round match between Birmingham City and Stoke City at St Andrews Stadium on October 29, 2013...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch