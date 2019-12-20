Report: Rangers coach Peter Lovenkrands wants Kilmarnock job

Glasgow Rangers coach Peter Lovenkrands reportedly wants the Kilmarnock managerial role.

Ibrox Stadium of Rangers



Rangers reserve team coach Peter Lovenkrands is keen on becoming the new Kilmarnock manager, according to The Scottish Sun.

It has been reported that Lovenkrands, who is hugely popular among the Rangers fans, is a candidate for the Kilmarnock managerial role.

The report has also claimed that the 39-year-old former Denmark international star - who played for Rangers from 2000 until 2006 - has formally applied for the managerial role at the Scottish Premiership club.

Next step in his career

Lovenkrands has done well as the Rangers reserve coach, and one can understand why he would want to take the Kilmarnock managerial role.

After all, it is the next step in his career, and Killie are a big club who are in the Scottish Premiership.

It will be interesting to see what Kilmarnock think about him, as handing him the role now would be a risk.

Kilmarnock are fifth in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 23 point from 18 matches.