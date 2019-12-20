Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Report: Monaco renew Wolves linked Benoit Badiashile's contract

Dan Coombs
Benoit Badiashile of France during the European Championship U19 match between France and Poland on March 20, 2019 in Tours, France.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wolves were linked with a move for talented French defender.

Benoit Badiashile of France during the European Championship U19 match between France and Poland on March 20, 2019 in Tours, France.

Back in the summer Wolves were linked by L’Equipe with a £35 million move for exciting young defender Benoit Badiashile.

Badiashile, 18, is a regular for AS Monaco already. He has now been rewarded with a new contract.

Monaco's club website confirmed he is now contracted until 2024.

 

There is no mention of a release clause anywhere, although if one exists, clubs often choose not to publicise it.

Wolves would have pulled off a coup by landing Badiashile back in the summer, but his development is probably best served staying at Monaco for now where he can play regularly.

Benoit Badiashile of Monaco during the Ligue 1 match between Nice and Monaco on May 24, 2019 in Nice, France.

This season the teenager has made 14 starts already this season for the Ligue 1 club.

The France under-19 regular is a big star of the future, and Wolves can still try their luck at paying up for him next summer.

They are unlikely to be the only side interested in him.

Benoit Badiashile Mukinayi of AS Monaco during the UEFA Champions League match between Atletico Madrid v AS Monaco at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on November 28, 2018 in Madrid Spain

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch