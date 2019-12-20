Report: Monaco renew Wolves linked Benoit Badiashile's contract

Wolves were linked with a move for talented French defender.

Back in the summer Wolves were linked by L’Equipe with a £35 million move for exciting young defender Benoit Badiashile.

Badiashile, 18, is a regular for AS Monaco already. He has now been rewarded with a new contract.

Monaco's club website confirmed he is now contracted until 2024.

There is no mention of a release clause anywhere, although if one exists, clubs often choose not to publicise it.

Wolves would have pulled off a coup by landing Badiashile back in the summer, but his development is probably best served staying at Monaco for now where he can play regularly.

This season the teenager has made 14 starts already this season for the Ligue 1 club.

The France under-19 regular is a big star of the future, and Wolves can still try their luck at paying up for him next summer.

They are unlikely to be the only side interested in him.