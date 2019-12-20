Report: Liverpool star failed to complete training session yesterday

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk could now miss out on playing in the Club World Cup Final tomorrow.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk was unable to complete training on Thursday.

Van Dijk did a small amount of fitness work on the training ground yesterday, but he did not join in with the rest of his teammates, as he still struggles with injury.

Liverpool could well now have to be without Van Dijk for the Club World Cup Final this weekend, with the Dutch defender still hurt.

Liverpool are set to take on Flamengo tomorrow, and Van Dijk’s potential absence would be a major blow.

The Reds were forced to play Jordan Henderson out of position at centre-back in their semi-final in the week, with Jurgen Klopp’s options looking short.

Sepp van den Berg has actually flown out to Doha now, but it seems more likely that Henderson will be the man picked to play in defence alongside Joe Gomez, if Van Dijk does miss out.

Liverpool made it through to the final by beating Monterrey, but their back four didn’t look the most secure during that contest, without the steadying influence of Van Dijk.