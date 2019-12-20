Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Liverpool star failed to complete training session yesterday

John Verrall
Virgil van Dijk of Holland during a training session prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier group C qualifying match between Germany and The Netherlands at Volkspark stadium on September 05,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk could now miss out on playing in the Club World Cup Final tomorrow.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk was unable to complete training on Thursday.

Van Dijk did a small amount of fitness work on the training ground yesterday, but he did not join in with the rest of his teammates, as he still struggles with injury.

Liverpool could well now have to be without Van Dijk for the Club World Cup Final this weekend, with the Dutch defender still hurt.

 

Liverpool are set to take on Flamengo tomorrow, and Van Dijk’s potential absence would be a major blow.

The Reds were forced to play Jordan Henderson out of position at centre-back in their semi-final in the week, with Jurgen Klopp’s options looking short.

Virgil van Dijk of Holland looks on during a training session of the Netherlands national team prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match against Germany at Volksparkstadion on September...

Sepp van den Berg has actually flown out to Doha now, but it seems more likely that Henderson will be the man picked to play in defence alongside Joe Gomez, if Van Dijk does miss out.

Liverpool made it through to the final by beating Monterrey, but their back four didn’t look the most secure during that contest, without the steadying influence of Van Dijk.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch