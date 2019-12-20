Report: Interest develops in Arsenal midfielder, could leave in January

Hertha Berlin reportedly want Arsenal star Granit Xhaka

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is being monitored by German side Hertha Berlin, The Mail report.

The Swiss star could leave in January and Hertha are keen on signing him.

The decision rests both with Xhaka and most importantly, incoming new manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta may have his own ideas about Xhaka before arriving, but he will also want to find out what the midfielder wants.

Xhaka's situation at Arsenal is a little tenuous after he was stripped of his captaincy after swearing at fans in response to boos.

He has been back in the side in recent weeks, but it feels like it would be a surprise if Xhaka is on Arsenal's books this time next year.

Hertha sit in 13th place in the Bundesliga table, and Xhaka might hope for better options. If not, he may just have to settle, depending on how strong his desire to leave is.