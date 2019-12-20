Report: Frank Lampard decides his top priority signing for Chelsea in January transfer window

Chelsea are able to make signings again in January, after seeing their transfer ban lifted.

According to the Daily Mail, signing a striker is now Frank Lampard’s main priority at Chelsea in January.

Tammy Abraham has impressed up-front for the Blues this season, with the young forward sitting in second place in the Premier League top scorers charts.

However, Chelsea want more back-up for Abraham, with Lampard unconvinced by his side’s current options.

Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud both can cover for Abraham if needed, but Lampard would prefer a different option at Stamford Bridge.

The Mail now claim that signing a number nine is top of Lampard’s list of priorities for January, but he is far more flexible over his other plans.

Chelsea have been boosted recently, as they now expected Ruben Loftus-Cheek to return sooner rather than later.

The England international midfielder should bolster Chelsea’s midfield options and that is said to be ‘likely’ to influence the London’s side’s transfer plans.

Chelsea may well feel that adding a midfielder is no longer necessary, as Loftus-Cheek is expected to have a big impact on his return from injury.

There is a feeling that Lampard could be the perfect manager for the skilful midfielder, who should thrive in a team where he will be given plenty of attacking licence.

Chelsea are currently occupying a top four spot, but Lampard is thought to want to bring in more quality to ensure that his side don't slip down the table over the second half of the campaign.