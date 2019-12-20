Report claims Liverpool contact regarding expensive target, 5 more clubs want him

Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly among the clubs interested in Kai Havertz.

Liverpool and Manchester United have held talks regarding signing Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, but they are facing competition from Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, according to Bild.

It has been reported by the British publication that Havertz is valued at £111 million by Bayer, with Liverpool and United having already had discussions with the 20-year-old Germany international midfielder’s representatives.

Stats

Havertz has scored two goals and provided one assist in 13 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The midfielder has also made five appearances in the Champions League this campaign, while he scored 17 goals and provided three assists in the league and scored three goals and providing three assists in the Champions League last season, according to WhoScored.

Expensive footballer

Havertz is one of the best and most talented young midfielders in Europe, but at the reported transfer fee of £111 million, he is very expensive, even for a rich club like Liverpool.