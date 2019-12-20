Quick links

Report claims how Manchester City feel about Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal move

Mikel Arteta will reportedly leave Manchester City for Arsenal.

According to BBC Sport, Manchester City are annoyed at Arsenal’s conduct over their pursuit of Mikel Arteta.

It has been reported that Arteta will be appointed as the new Arsenal manager on Friday.

The Spaniard has already said his farewell at City and will leave his role as the assistant coach at the Premier League giants.

BBC Sport has claimed that there has been “annoyance” at the Citizens over the Gunners’ conduct regarding Arteta, but they will stand in his way.

 

Risky appointment for Arsenal

Arteta has been superb as a coach at City, but being a manager is very different and much tougher.

While the Spaniard has a strong reputation as a coach, with Arsenal very much in the race for the Premier League top four, it is a risky appointment for the North London outfit.

Arsenal will return to action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Everton away from home at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

