Report: £39m teenager considering his future; Arsenal, Spurs and London rivals want him

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all being linked with Vinicius Junior.

According to Spanish newspaper El Desmarque, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all among the clubs to have registered an interest in Real Madrid's Vinicus Junior.

It's claimed that the teenager has been ostracised by Zinedine Zidane, and could look to move on at the end of the season, as he at least wants to see out the campaign with Real but is still considering leaving.

A move to England is allegedly most likely for Vinicius, and it's stated that five clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers – are all interested.

Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Roma are allegedly interested too, meaning the Brazilian will have plenty of suitors if he does want to move on.

The 19-year-old hit seven goals and 13 assists last season, but has found first-team football hard to come by under Zidane this season, starting just five league games.

That isn't ideal for Vinicius, who Real splashed £39million (Sky Sports) to sign as a youngster at Flamengo, and a move on may be necessary come next summer.

He would certainly be an exciting addition for Arsenal on the left flank, adding balance with Nicolas Pepe on the right, but a fee may be beyond the Gunners.

Chelsea have Christian Pulisic on the left whilst Tottenham have Son Heung-min there, so spending big on Vinicius would be something of a surprise, but his talent and potential may make him difficult to ignore.