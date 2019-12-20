Quick links

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea

Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Report: £39m teenager considering his future; Arsenal, Spurs and London rivals want him

Olly Dawes
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid CF looks on during the Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de Mendizorroza on November 30, 2019 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all being linked with Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid CF looks on during the Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de Mendizorroza on November 30, 2019 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

According to Spanish newspaper El Desmarque, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all among the clubs to have registered an interest in Real Madrid's Vinicus Junior.

It's claimed that the teenager has been ostracised by Zinedine Zidane, and could look to move on at the end of the season, as he at least wants to see out the campaign with Real but is still considering leaving.

A move to England is allegedly most likely for Vinicius, and it's stated that five clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers – are all interested.

 

Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan and Roma are allegedly interested too, meaning the Brazilian will have plenty of suitors if he does want to move on.

The 19-year-old hit seven goals and 13 assists last season, but has found first-team football hard to come by under Zidane this season, starting just five league games.

That isn't ideal for Vinicius, who Real splashed £39million (Sky Sports) to sign as a youngster at Flamengo, and a move on may be necessary come next summer.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Valencia and Real Madrid at Estadio de Mestalla on December 15, 2019 in Valencia, Spain

He would certainly be an exciting addition for Arsenal on the left flank, adding balance with Nicolas Pepe on the right, but a fee may be beyond the Gunners.

Chelsea have Christian Pulisic on the left whilst Tottenham have Son Heung-min there, so spending big on Vinicius would be something of a surprise, but his talent and potential may make him difficult to ignore.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Club Brugge KV and Real Madrid at Jan Breydel Stadium on December 11, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for MANCHESTER UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch