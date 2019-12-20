Quick links

Red Bull Salzburg send bizarre transfer tweet to Liverpool about future deals

Liverpool announced the signing of Takumi Minamino yesterday.

Liverpool have announced the signing of Takumi Minamino, wrapping up a shrewd and speedily executed piece of transfer business.

Minamino cost just £7.25 million, with the Reds taking advantage of a release clause in the 24-year-old's contract at Red Bull Salzburg.

He becomes the third former Red Bull Salzburg star in Liverpool's squad, joining Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

 

Neither player signed directly from Salzburg to Liverpool, but the Austrian club are proud all the same.

So much so that Salzburg sent a tweet to Liverpool, asking who the next player might be.

It is a little bizarre, given that most clubs want to hold onto their best players and should want to avoid stars.

But this is the status that Liverpool currently have, that Salzburg are proud to be associated with them.

The Austrian side pride themselves on finding unearthed gems and developing talent. Minamino is another success story.

