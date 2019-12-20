Quick links

President claims Liverpool have 'no interest' in keeping Rodgers signing, exit looks inevitable

Fluminense loanee Allan de Souza has never played a Premier League game in four years at Liverpool.

Forgotten man Allan de Souza could finally be about to sever ties with Liverpool, according to Globo Esporte, with Fluminense announcing that they have held talks about a permanent deal for the Brazilian midfielder.

A lot has changed since The Reds snapped up a highly-rated Internacional wonderkid for a fee of £500,000 in 2015. Brendan Rodgers was the manager back then while Kolo Toure, Steven Caulker and Danny Ings were plying their trade at Anfield.

 

But, thanks to that pesky work permit (or a lack thereof), Allan has never been allowed to make a first-team appearance for Liverpool in four years contracted to the Merseyside giants, instead spending time out on loan in Finland, Belgium, Germany and Cyprus.

These days, the 22-year-old is back home in the land of Jogo Bonito and, after making 28 league appearances this season, Fluminense have made it clear that they are keen to turn Allan’s temporary deal into a permanent transfer.

“Liverpool have shown no interest in renewing the loan, just in selling the athlete,” said president Mario Bittencourt. “We have already started talking (about a permanent deal).”

Allan, who struggled to make an impact in the Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt, has picked up a staggering 10 yellow cards at Fluminense, an average of more than one every three games.

Clearly, he is a Brazilian midfielder with more in common with Lucas Leiva than Philippe Coutinho, though it seems that Liverpool fans will never get a chance to draw their own conclusion.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

