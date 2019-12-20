Predicted Arsenal XI for Everton: Freddie Ljungberg brings in 18-year-old

Arsenal are due to take on Everton tomorrow, with Freddie Ljungberg set to be in the dugout for the last time.

Mikel Arteta may not be in the dugout for Arsenal’s match against Everton tomorrow, leaving Freddie Ljungberg one last chance to pick his side.

Ljungberg is expected to remain in temporary charge at Arsenal as they travel to Goodison Park, and he faces a difficult team selection.

Whether Arteta will have some impact over Arsenal’s side on Saturday remains to be seen, as the North London outfit desperately search for three points.

Arsenal have struggled badly for wins in recent months, with just one coming their way since Ljungberg took temporary charge.

The Gunners have frustrated in recent weeks, with Ljungberg failing to spark much of an improvement.

It is quite a surprise that Ljungberg hasn’t made more radical changes since being made interim boss.

But there is a feeling that Arteta could make bigger alterations when he comes in.

Arsenal’s team selection on Saturday, therefore, is very interesting - as Ljungberg and Arteta may have different visions for the team.

As it stands though, it could be that Ljungberg continues to set the side up as he sees fit.

Unfortunately for Arsenal they are suffering badly with injury, with their options at left-back looking particularly short.

It could be that Bukayo Saka comes in on the left-hand side of their defence, but otherwise their side looks likely to have a familiar look to it.