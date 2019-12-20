Pokémon Sword and Shield: All mystery gift codes to claim free Pokeballs

All the free mystery gift codes available for Pokemon Sword and Shield to get free Pokeballs.

Pokémon Sword and Shield has been a massive success this year for both Nintendo and Game Freak, with some outlets even citing the latest instalment as their game of the year. While we wouldn't go that far due to loving another Nintendo Switch exclusive even more, there's no denying the game is fantastic. And, for everyone who's still enjoying the experience, there are mystery gift codes you can redeem to claim free Pokeballs.

The Ball Guy in Pokémon Sword and Shield is a misunderstood "good friend" as it's him who is giving the Japanese community an assortment of free prizes. While it's believed that this event will come over to the west sometime, we needn't wait as we can redeem the available mystery gift codes right now.

And you'll find these required codes for free Pokeballs just below.

All Pokémon Sword and Shield mystery gift codes for free Pokeballs

Here you can find the Pokémon Sword and Shield mystery gift codes for free Pokeballs:

K0UN1NMASC0T – Fast Ball, Level Ball and Moon Ball

1YAHAYA – Beast Ball, Heavy Ball and Lure Ball

0KUGAFUKA1B0RU – Dream Ball, Friend Ball and Love Ball

PRESENT - Luxury Ball x10

Each of these mystery gift codes reward you with the corresponding Pokeballs that are listed.

The Level Ball increases catch probability, the Moon Ball aids in catching Pokémon that evolve using a Moon Stone and Beast Ball increases the odds of catching an Ultra Beast rather than a common.

A Lure Ball makes it easier to catch Pokémon while fishing, the Fast Ball increases your chances of catching a Pokémon faster and a Dream Ball makes it easier to catch those who are sleeping.

Game Freak's Friend Ball increases your level of friendship with the holding Pokémon, and a Love Ball works best when used on a wild Pokémon of the opposite gender to the trainer's Pokémon.

Finally, a Luxury Ball makes a wild Pokémon become friendlier.

Serebii Update: A special distribution of 10 Luxury Balls to Pokémon Sword & Shield has begun. Code: PRESENT. Runs until January 30th 2020.

How to redeem the mystery gift codes for Pokémon Sword and Shield?

You just need to pause Pokémon Sword and Shield to redeem your mystery gift codes for free Pokeballs.

Once you've paused in-game, all you need to do then is proceed to the Mystery Gift option between Pokémon Camp and VS in the menu.

Lastly, you need to then just select Get A Mystery Gift and then Get with Code/Password. Simply enter the above codes and you'll be rewarded with the mentioned Pokeballs.