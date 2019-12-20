Does Poe have a girlfriend? The Rise of Skywalker opens flirty relationship with Zorii Bliss

One of the best things about a new Star Wars movie is the fresh character introductions.

In the lead-up to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, many fans speculated that Poe Dameron (played by Oscar Isaac) would have a girlfriend in it...

Then again, what hasn't crossed the fandom's mind since The Last Jedi!?

Rian Johnson's instalment - the second in the new trilogy - arrived back in 2017 and audiences were totally divided about it. Interestingly, the film did very well with critics, but the general fans became locked in an internet battle which arguably still persists today.

J.J. Abrams played it pretty safe with The Force Awakens, but for every risk he didn't take, it seems Rian doubled down with on continuation.

Understandably, people were incredibly nervous going into The Rise of Skywalker and uncertain of what to expect. Now it's here, what's the verdict?

KILLING IT! Did you spot Jodie Comer's Star Wars cameo?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

At the moment, The Rise of Skywalker holds an IMDb audience score of 6.9 - impressive!

Although the critics haven't been as kind to it as the previous, it appears to have done down rather well with the franchise's extensive fanbase.

Abrams had an unbelievably daunting task on his hands, but on the whole, it seems he's steered the ship home in one piece. Characters we've grown to love and respect returned, but also, there were a surprising amount of new faces added to the mix, considering it's the concluding chapter of the Skywalker trilogy.

So, let's talk about Poe...

ANAKIN, IS THAT YOU? Is Hayden Christensen in The Rise of Skywalker?

This is Zorii. Zorii is now on the future cosplay list for me. I LOVE this look and character. Gimme more Zorii ! #tros #TheRiseOfSkywalker #ZoriiBliss #cosplay. pic.twitter.com/p6tl3dKc4G — JediManda-lorian (@JediManda) December 20, 2019

Does Poe Dameron have a girlfriend?

Poe Dameron doesn't have a girlfriend, but he does have an ex who drops in a few times!

The new addition is called Zorii Bliss. According to Star Wars Fandom, she's human and native to the planet Kijimi. During the explosive war between the First Order and the Resistance, she was a neutral party of sorts and remained leader of the Spice Runners of Kijimi.

As the film taught us - and the source clarifies - she is connected to Poe Dameron. Their exchanges in The Rise of Skywalker suggest they once had a romantic relationship and they share a cheeky moment in the final act which raises a good laugh!

Essentially, her connection to Poe means she won't hand them over to the First Order.

The character is played by the sensational Keri Russell, but where have we seen her before?

MOVE OVER BABY YODA... Fans think new character is the cutest!

Keri Russell: Movies & TV

The 43-year-old American actress has been in a range of great projects over the course of her career.

She has previously starred in such films as Free State of Jones (Serena), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (Ellie), Dark Skies (Lacy Barrett), Bedtime Stories (Jill), Mission: Impossible III (Lindsey Farris) and We Were Soldiers (Barbara Geoghegan).

However, she's also been in some notable TV shows, including The Americans (Elizabeth Jennings), Arrested Development (Widow Carr) and Running Wilde (Emmy Kadubic).

Hopefully, more Star Wars appearances are on the cards for Keri!

In other news, here are our picks for the most disappointing movies of 2019.