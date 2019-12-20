Quick links

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang desire to leaves exposes another Emery captaincy blunder

Dan Coombs
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 21, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal striker is reportedly keen to leave.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 21, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly keen to leave the GunnersThe Mirror report.

Arsenal have learned over the past decade there is no point keeping a player who does not want to be around.

Given the need for change at The Emirates, Arsenal would be sensible to cash in and use the money to buy players who do want to be a part of their future.

 

Aubameyang's desire to leave highlights what a blunder Unai Emery made appointing him as captain as a replacement for Granit Xhaka.

The Xhaka captaincy decision was granted with bemusement from supporters and it backfired spectacularly.

He was seen swearing at supporters after receiving boos, and was stripped of the armband.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 31, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Appointing Aubemeyang in his place looks like another error.

The striker has been unable to inspire his side since he was given the armband.

Perhaps he can turn it around under Mikel Arteta, but the transfer reports are ominous.

Instead it looks like the Spaniard will be dealing with another error. Does he make his own decision on the captaincy, take it away from Aubameyang while he is still at the club?

If he does so, the striker's future could be sealed.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on November 2, 2018 in St Albans, England.

