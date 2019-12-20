Pep Guardiola claims that Mikel Arteta will do an excellent job at Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Mikel Arteta will take over as Arsenal's new manager.

Pep Guardiola's pre-match press conference was streamed live on the club's official YouTube channel and the Manchester City boss delivered his verdict on Mikel Arteta's move to Arsenal.

Arsenal have confirmed that Arteta is the club's new head coach. The former Gunners skipper will leave Manchester City's backroom staff after over three years and Guardiola has given his verdict on how his compatriot will fare in North London.

Guardiola said: "He decided to move there and when you have a dream you cannot stop it, you have to follow your dreams. Arsenal was an important part of Mikel's career, it's one of the best teams in England, and I wish him all the best. I'm pretty sure he'll do an excellent job."

Arteta has learnt from the best in Guardiola at Manchester City and Arsene Wenger during his time at the club. The Spaniard's lack of experience at the top level has been a concern to many but his connection with Arsenal's players, staff and fans could ease some pressure off of his shoulders.

The former Everton midfielder played close to 150 games for Arsenal and captained the side during his time at the Emirates. He won two FA Cups and retired back in the summer of 2016 before joining Guardiola at Manchester City where he played a part in their back to back Premier League triumphs.

Arsenal fans will hope that the Spaniard can have a similar impact as Guardiola but it will not be easy. Arteta will need a lot of time to put his ideas into practice and the fans should stay patient and give him all the time he needs to succeed in the coming years.