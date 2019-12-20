Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Owner tipped to sign Rangers man in January thinks he knows where he'll go from Ibrox

Aiden Cusick
A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hinted that Greg Docherty could be leaving Ibrox.

Greg Docherty of Rangers is seen during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Ibrox Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers' Greg Docherty will join an English Championship side in January, predicts the owner of one of the clubs being linked with a move for the Ibrox outcast.

Docherty has struggled to break into Steven Gerrard's plans at Rangers this season, with Steven Davis, Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield and Joe Aribo among his rivals for a place.

Subscribe

According to The Daily Record, the midfielder is one of five Rangers players 'set to be punted' next month.

 

And Gerrard told the official Rangers Youtube channel on Thursday: "(Docherty has) been absolutely magnificent. Professionalism, training really well.

"But in his position we’ve had Ryan Jack, who’s probably, arguably, been our player of the season. Scott Arfield has dropped down since Davis got injured, and probably been our best player over the last couple of games.

"Greg’s done absolutely nothing wrong. So I have to be respectful to him and understand his situation, and maybe the best thing for him is to go and play football. I can’t stand in his way there."

Darragh MacAnthony chairman of Peterborough United during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Roundat ABAX Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Peterborough, England.

But asked if there is any truth to talk that Docherty - along with the Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane - could be heading to Peterborough United, Darragh MacAnthony replied:

 

Docherty excelled during a loan spell at Peterborough's League One rivals Shrewsbury Town last season and caught the eye during Rangers' pre-season and Europa League qualification campaigns.

Rangers are reported to have paid Hamilton around £700,000 for the 23-year-old in January 2018.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch