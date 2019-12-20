Owner tipped to sign Rangers man in January thinks he knows where he'll go from Ibrox

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hinted that Greg Docherty could be leaving Ibrox.

Rangers' Greg Docherty will join an English Championship side in January, predicts the owner of one of the clubs being linked with a move for the Ibrox outcast.

Docherty has struggled to break into Steven Gerrard's plans at Rangers this season, with Steven Davis, Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield and Joe Aribo among his rivals for a place.

According to The Daily Record, the midfielder is one of five Rangers players 'set to be punted' next month.

And Gerrard told the official Rangers Youtube channel on Thursday: "(Docherty has) been absolutely magnificent. Professionalism, training really well.

"But in his position we’ve had Ryan Jack, who’s probably, arguably, been our player of the season. Scott Arfield has dropped down since Davis got injured, and probably been our best player over the last couple of games.

"Greg’s done absolutely nothing wrong. So I have to be respectful to him and understand his situation, and maybe the best thing for him is to go and play football. I can’t stand in his way there."

But asked if there is any truth to talk that Docherty - along with the Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane - could be heading to Peterborough United, Darragh MacAnthony replied:

None. Both players will go to Champ id imagine. https://t.co/ln8M0IgLPq — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) December 20, 2019

Docherty excelled during a loan spell at Peterborough's League One rivals Shrewsbury Town last season and caught the eye during Rangers' pre-season and Europa League qualification campaigns.

Rangers are reported to have paid Hamilton around £700,000 for the 23-year-old in January 2018.