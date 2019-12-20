Owner claims Leeds signed £2.5m man after learning cost of star who came to haunt Whites

Leeds United were one of the clubs credited with an interest in the Derby County striker Jack Marriott last year.

Leeds United turned to Tyler Roberts after hearing Peterborough's Jack Marriott valuation, according to the Derby County striker's former owner.

Leeds were strongly linked with a move for Marriott in the months leading up to his summer 2018 switch to Derby, which Derbyshire Live claims could cost the Rams £5 million.

But the Whites' interest ended after Roberts arrived in January of that year, according to the Peterborough chief Darragh MacAnthony.

Asked on Twitter to clear up Leeds' pursuit of Marriott, who hails from East Yorkshire, MacAnthony replied:

Sure. They made a phone call in Jan about buying him. We told them our valuation. They went for I think the WBA youngster instead. Never came back in for him in the summer. Thats football. No biggie and Leeds will be in the Prem in 6 months time. https://t.co/HdTv7ZcoWO — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) December 20, 2019

The Birmingham Mail claims Leeds paid West Brom around £2.5m for Roberts, who has scored or made 10 goals in 40 games for the Whites.

Marriott has fared slightly better for Derby, boasting a combined tally of 22 in 62, and found the net twice against Leeds in last season's play-off semi-final second leg at Elland Road.

Leeds or Derby - who got the better deal?