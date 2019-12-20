Sky Sports pundit predicts where Leicester will finish in the league this season

Charlie Nicholas has looked ahead to Leicester City's upcoming trip to Manchester City, the Foxes of Brendan Rodgers currently second in the table.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has given his opinion on the upcoming Premier League clash between Manchester City and Leicester City, two sides very much still in the running for the title (Sky Sports News).

The Foxes have been superb this season, Brendan Rodgers steering his charges to second in the table with a series of impressive displays, while Man City have failed to hit their usual heady heights this term and sit third.

Victory for Leicester would see them build a seven-point gap between themselves and Pep Guardiola's side, not to mention giving runaway leaders Liverpool the opportunity to establish a 17-point chasm between themselves and the Etihad side with their game in hand.

Nonetheless, Nicholas reckons that, come full time on matchday 38, the Premier League's top two will be made up of Liverpool and Man City, with the King Power side in third, also predicting a 3-1 loss for Leicester on Saturday evening.

"I do not think Man City have given up, but they cannot talk about the title challenge as it is of no relevance to them right now," Nicholas told Sky Sports News. "If they can beat Leicester and reduce the gap to 11 points with Liverpool still to play their game in hand, it will be intriguing. If Liverpool then go to Leicester and lose, that gap then goes down to eight points and suddenly the difference is very similar to what it was last season.

"What do these teams have to lose? I think Man City will finish in top two and Leicester will end up third. This is the ultimate test for Rodgers as he will want to play and showcase his style more so than normal. I genuinely think, with what we saw Man City do to Arsenal, they may have got the fire back in their belly."

Liverpool are currently in Club World Cup action and their next Premier League game will come against Leicester on Boxing Day.