£60m Mourinho transfer failure finally comes good

Tottenham Hotspur fans got the news they wanted earlier today with Toby Alderweireld signing a new deal, [SkySports].

It is a major boost for Spurs, and particularly new boss Jose Mourinho.

It shows Alderweireld has bought into the new head coach's plans, and it could help centre-back partner Jan Vertonghen decide to renew his own expiring deal.

For Mourinho, there is some history there too.

The Spurs boss was once desperate to sign the Belgian at Manchester United.

The Sun reported in 2018 how Mourinho wanted to sign Alderweireld in a £60 million move, but this was not sanctioned by the club.

Alderweireld's age and injury record at the back end of the 2017/18 season were seen as reasons for United not to back the manager.

United didn't sign a centre-back at all, and this helped lead to Mourinho's demise at Old Trafford.

Now this failure has finally worked out in Mourinho's favour.

He has Alderweireld playing under him at Spurs, and not just on a short term basis.

His new deal runs until 2023, and there should be no concerns about the length of it, Alderweireld looks as good as ever.

Finally Mourinho has got the defender he wanted.