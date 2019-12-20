Mario Kart Tour Holiday: Which drivers have a tie to earn 10,000 points?

How to earn 10,000 points with a driver wearing a tie for one of the Mario Kart Tour Holiday challenges.

The most exciting news concerning Mario Kart Tour right now is that a multiplayer beta is available to play until December 27th. But, aside from that, there's also a Holiday tour which has added some new challenges such as earning 10,000 points with a driver wearing a tie.

Nintendo's Holiday Tour is the last event for Mario Kart in 2019, and it has introduced a Christmas themed Yoshi and Birdo. It has also brought about 18 cups as well as the much anticipated multiplayer feature.

However, away from all that, below you'll discover how to complete the score 10,000 points with a driver wearing a tie challenge.

How to earn 10,000 points with a driver wearing a tie in Mario Kart Tour

The easiest driver with a tie to earn 10,000 points as in Mario Kart Tour is definitely Donkey Kong.

However, Mario (Musician) is another driver who wears a tie, as is Bus Driver Waluigi from the London Tour.

You can pick any of these drivers you want and we'd recommend competing on DK Pass due to the amount of coins it has available.

Now that you know which driver to use and what course to compete on, you should also be aware that competing on 150 or 200cc will provide you with the most amount of points after finishing a race.

To score 10,000 or higher, you're going to want to crash into the snowmen and you're simply going to want to hit other drivers with objects from item boxes.

In addition, you're also going to want to be in first place throughout the majority of the race so you can collect the most amount of coins on offer.

Finishing first will also reward you with a high amount of points, so achieving this and the above should provide you with well over 10,000.

Mario Kart Tour is available on iOS and Android.