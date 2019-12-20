Mario Kart Tour: How to earn 9,000 with a driver who has horns

A guide for how to easily earn 9,000 points in Mario Kart Tour with a driver who has horns.

The multiplayer beta for Mario Kart Tour is available right now until December 27th. In addition to this excitement, Nintendo has also provided fans with the Christmas-themed Holiday event. This has added new cups and challenges, which include earning 9,000 points with a driver who has horns like the devil.

Nintendo's Holiday Tour for Mario Kart is the mobile adaptation's last event for 2019. It has added 18 cups as well as a Yoshi and Birdo who are in the festive spirit.

But, away from the above, below you'll discover how to complete the earn 9,000 points with a driver who has horns challenge.

How to earn 9,000 points with a driver who has horns

Bowser is the obvious and easiest driver with horns to earn 9,000 points as in Mario Kart Tour.

Dry Bowser is the other horned driver you can earn 9,000 points with, but again Bowser is the most accessible so that's who we'll be using for this guide.

Once you've chosen Bowser as your competitor, you'll want to compete on Daisy Hills T from the Baby Daisy Cup.

Although it's not entirely necessary, you may also want to compete on 150 or 200cc as these settings will provide you with the most amount of points for simply completing the race.

Daisy Hills T is an excellent course to compete on thanks to the amount of coins available as well as speed boosts.

Position yourself in first place as much as possible so you can get a huge chunk of coins. Sway between left and right to get the single coins atop the logs near the start of the race, and then stick in the centre when gliding to the hot air balloons to gather an X-shaped amount of gold.

When coming off the hot air balloons, glide over to the right to land atop the roofs of the buildings. Drive across the roofs as straight as humanly possible to hit speed boosts, ramps and coins for a high continuous combo.

Repeat the above steps on your second lap and you should exceed well beyond 9,000 points provided you finish in first place. Finishing first is always the key to these score-based challenges, so make sure to do just that.

Mario Kart Tour is available on iOS and Android.