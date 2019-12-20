Mariah Carey’s children take over the 2019 All I Want for Christmas video remake

It's Christmastime, meaning you won't be able to walk five paces without hearing some sort of festive tune blasting out.

And, of course, the season would not be complete without hearing Mariah Carey's iconic track 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' at some point.

The 1994 smash hit single has earned its place in the classic Christmas songbook, alongside the likes of 'Jingle Bells' and 'Silent Night', and now to mark its 25th anniversary, the song has a new music video!

On Friday, December 20th, Mariah dropped a 2019 remake of the classic video, called the 'Make My Wish Come True Edition'.

And it features her adorable kids!

Let's take a closer look at the 'All I Want for Christmas' 2019 music video cast.

What is the 2019 Christmas video remake?

The new and updated video sees Mariah don her best festive get-ups to recreate a scene resembling The Nutcracker.

It starts as a little girl (played by Mykal-Michelle Harris of Mixed-ish and Big Little Lies fame) walks past a shop and is drawn in by their Christmas display which subsequently comes to life.

Dancers, snow-filled scenes and children playing suddenly emerge, in the Winter Wonderland created by director Joseph Kahn.

Fans are loving the new music video so much that it's drawn in over 300,000 views in just three hours!

Mini Monroe and Moroccan star!

If it wasn't enough to see Mariah return on top form, this new music video also features her children, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon.

The adorable 8-year-old twins donned their own little Christmas outfits and surprised Mykal-Michelle by jumping out of a gift-wrapped box.

What then followed was a cute dance routine with other children, showing off Moroccan's break dancing skills!

Monroe and Moroccan are the children of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon. The couple were married from 2008 to 2016.

Make My Wish Come True Edition: Cast

The 2019 remake stars Mariah Carey, with Mykal-Michelle Harris as the lead actress.

Playing Mykal-Michelle's mother in the music video is actress Candice Renée.

There are also two other child stars dancing with Roc 'n' Roe Cannon and Mykal-Michelle.

