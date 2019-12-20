Liverpool’s Divock Origi reflects on watching Club World Cup

Divock Origi and Liverpool are in action at the Club World Cup.

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has spoken to The Telegraph of his admiration of the Club World Cup and watching Neymar in action for Barcelona in the competition.

Neymar was on the books of Spanish and European giants Barcelona from 2013 until 2017 before he moved to French powerhouse PSG for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £200 million.

During his time at the Blaugrana, the Brazil international forward won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2015.

Liverpool are playing in the competition this year after winning the Champions League last season, and striker Origi has reflected on watching Barcelona and Neymar in action.

Origi told The Telegraph: “We want that badge on our jersey. As Liverpool you have to come to win.

“You could see in the Fifa meeting with the referees and they showed a video of the tournament - I remember the games of Neymar with Barcelona in this competition. I used to watch.

“As a group we spoke to each other and we were like: ‘Man, we really want to win this thing.' We will do everything to do that.”

Stats

Origi has made four starts and nine substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Belgium international striker has made one start and three substitute appearances in the Champions League for the Reds so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.