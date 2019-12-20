Liverpool star raves about new signing Takumi Minamino

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was impressed with Takumi Minamino.

Takumi Minamino sealed his transfer to Liverpool yesterday with the Reds announcing the deal on the club's official website.

Defender Andy Robertson is in Qatar with the rest of the squad, but he took some time out to speak about Minamino's arrival.

Robertson went up against Minamino in Liverpool's recent Champions League group stages against Red Bull Salzburg and he is positive about the new addition.

Robertson told the Liverpool Echo: "It was difficult to play against Salzburg full stop, but I thought he was their main man. He was the one, especially at Anfield, who caused us problems.

"In the two games we played against them, he was great. Other than that, I hadn't really seen him play. He will be a welcome addition for us and I'm sure he will be a fantastic player.

"We look forward to him coming over in January and I'm sure he'll add to the already-high quality in this squad."

Liverpool play Sheffield United on New Year's Day, which will likely be too soon for his debut, and that means the FA Cup tie with Everton could be when he makes his bow.

Virgil van Dijk did so in the same fixture, and scored the winner. What a story it would be if Minamino ended up doing the same.

And Minamino could go one better, by ending his first season at Liverpool as a Premier League champion.