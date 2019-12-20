Liverpool forward admits he's discussed leaving Anfield with Jurgen Klopp before

Liverpool forward Divock Origi has made 21 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side across all competitions this season.

Divock Origi has told the Telegraph that he had talks over leaving Liverpool, but decided that sticking at Anfield was the best option for him.

Origi has struggled to become a regular starter at Liverpool, but that does not mean that he doesn’t have an important role in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Origi has become a cult hero at Liverpool, due to his happy knack of scoring important goals.

But the Belgian admits that it hasn’t always been smooth sailing at Liverpool.

Indeed, the forward had some discussions with Klopp over his future in the summer, before deciding that sticking around was the right move for his career.

“For me it is always about evolving and where that progression ends we don’t really know,” Origi said.

“I worked off my gut feeling and my gut feeling was to stay. When I make a decision, I just go with it. If I start doubting something, it is not good.

“We had discussions with the club and obviously there were some other talks, internally with the management. But to grow my career, I knew what I needed to do. I just had to go back to that feeling. It was generally just me making the decision.

“I do know that I’m very ambitious, but at the same time I’m someone who puts the team first.”

Origi has played 21 times for Liverpool across all competitions this season, scoring on five occasions.

The Belgian international may not have started particularly regularly, but he has been used often as a substitute.

Origi is likely to feature tomorrow, as Liverpool take on Flamengo in the Club World Cup final.