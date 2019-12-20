Quick links

Liverpool forward admits he's discussed leaving Anfield with Jurgen Klopp before

Divock Origi of Liverpool at Ewood Park on July 19, 2018 in Blackburn, England.
Liverpool forward Divock Origi has made 21 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side across all competitions this season.

Divock Origi of Liverpool battles for possession with Yerry Mina of Everton during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04, 2019 in Liverpool,...

Divock Origi has told the Telegraph that he had talks over leaving Liverpool, but decided that sticking at Anfield was the best option for him.

Origi has struggled to become a regular starter at Liverpool, but that does not mean that he doesn’t have an important role in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Origi has become a cult hero at Liverpool, due to his happy knack of scoring important goals.

But the Belgian admits that it hasn’t always been smooth sailing at Liverpool.

 

Indeed, the forward had some discussions with Klopp over his future in the summer, before deciding that sticking around was the right move for his career.

“For me it is always about evolving and where that progression ends we don’t really know,” Origi said.

“I worked off my gut feeling and my gut feeling was to stay. When I make a decision, I just go with it. If I start doubting something, it is not good.

“We had discussions with the club and obviously there were some other talks, internally with the management. But to grow my career, I knew what I needed to do. I just had to go back to that feeling. It was generally just me making the decision.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Divock Origi of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on November 02, 2019 in Birmingham, United...

“I do know that I’m very ambitious, but at the same time I’m someone who puts the team first.”

Origi has played 21 times for Liverpool across all competitions this season, scoring on five occasions.

The Belgian international may not have started particularly regularly, but he has been used often as a substitute.

Origi is likely to feature tomorrow, as Liverpool take on Flamengo in the Club World Cup final.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

