Leeds United's Liam Cooper bats aside promotion talk

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper could return to Marcelo Bielsa's starting line-up at the weekend.

Liam Cooper has told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he ‘does not want to even think’ about guiding Leeds United to promotion yet.

Leeds have got themselves into a strong position in the Championship table, after building up a very healthy advantage over third place.

The Whites have an opportunity to put further distance between themselves and the chasing pack this weekend, when they take on Fulham.

But Cooper insists that he doesn’t want to get carried away, as he brushed aside questions of promotion.

 

“I don’t even want to think about that,” the Leeds centre-back said, when asked how much captaining Leeds to promotion would mean.

"The next game is the biggest, we go to Fulham on Saturday hungry for another three points and that’s the way it is.

"I don’t want to talk about what it would mean to me and stuff, we have got a job in hand on Saturday and then we will go to the next one.

"But the most important game of the season at the minute is the next one and that’s what we are looking to.”

Cooper has actually been out injured for Leeds recently, but could make his return to action tomorrow.

The Scottish international has been in fine form this season, with Leeds looking at their best when he starts alongside Ben White in the heart of their defence.

Leeds dropped points last weekend, despite being 3-0 up at one stage against Cardiff City, and they will be looking to ensure that slip up isn’t the start of a slump.

If Leeds are able to beat Fulham, they will move 15 points clear of the Cottagers, who were the favourites for promotion at the start of the season.

