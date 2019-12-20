'The Leeds massive strikes again': Some Whites fans pleased with a job well done

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has won the Championship Goal of the Month award for his Elland Road goal against Middlesbrough last month.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate Elland Road midfielder Mateusz Klich winning the Championship Goal of the Month award for November (official Leeds website).

The Whites ace received a massive 75 percent of the public vote for his second goal against Middlesbrough, a fine curling strike from range into the top corner to seal a 4-0 triumph over Jonathan Woodgate's side at Elland Road.

Upon receiving the award, Klich said: "I am delighted to win the award - I think a lot of Leeds fans voted, so I'd like to thank them. We had worked on short corners in training and I'm glad that the hard work paid off."

Klich saw off competition from West Bromwich Albion's Matheus Pereira and Stoke's Sam Clucas and, following the announcement - as shared by the Leeds website - plenty of Whites fans rejoiced in helping their man claim the accolade.

It was a great day for the Leeds contingent against Boro as Patrick Bamford opened the scoring, heading home on three minutes after Aynsley Pears had kept out his first attempt, before the former Boro man supplied the assist - via a deflection - for Klich to double the Whites' advantage on the stroke of half time.

Helder Costa claimed Leeds' third in the second half before Klich slammed home a superb fourth for Bielsa and co, finding the top corner of the Boro net from distance on 73 minutes, making it a superb day for Bielsa and everyone else associated with Leeds - except the Elland Road cult hero sitting in the opposing dugout.