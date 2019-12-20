'Christ', 'ridiculous':..Some Leeds fans in awe of 19-year-old - first-team run on horizon?

Leeds United academy goalkeeper Illan Meslier was brought to Elland Road in the summer - could he soon play for Marcelo Bielsa in the Whites first team?

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the Whites Under-23s' Professional Development League draw against Nottingham Forest today and Elland Road academy goalkeeper Illan Meslier was praised for his display.

The 19-year-old, who is on a season-long loan at Elland Road from French side Lorient, has put in some very impressive displays for the Leeds U23s this season, and in today's clash against the City Ground youngsters, he once again caught the eye with his performance.

Meslier was recalled by Carlos Corberan and, following Ryan Edmondson's 29th-minute opener, was put on the spot as Leeds man Pascal Strujik conceded a penalty, but the Frenchman pulled off a superb stop to keep his side's clean sheet intact.

In the end, the points were shared as Wales youth international Brennan Johnson found the back of the net with a long-range strike for a 1-1 draw but plenty of Leeds fans were impressed by Meslier's latest spot kick save, after having thwarted Crystal Palace and Sheffield United previously.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the teenage stopper's heroics - and with the prospect of Kiko Casilla potentially facing an FA ban, there is a chance he could soon be thrust into first-team contention:

Id have been more shocked if you said they scored! he can save a penalty! — Nathan Hallas (@NathanHallas) 20 December 2019

This guy is constantly saving penalties — Bobby (@LUFCBobby) 20 December 2019

It could be 12 yards or 12 yards, everywhere we go, 12 yards or 12 yards, Ilian’s saving goals #lufc — Tommo (@LUFC1992) 20 December 2019

Water is wet. — - (@elyouefsey) 20 December 2019

Christ how many pens is that now? Meslier doing bits — iLeedsUnited23 (@OnlyOneJYP) 20 December 2019

Hat-trick of pens for this lad — Lucy (@Lucy_LUFC) 20 December 2019

Of course he does — Alex (@Bazzbawls) 20 December 2019

The amount of pens hes saved it ridiculous — WEARELEEDS (@WEARELEEDS5) 20 December 2019

He is very good at saving penalties — Julie Trimble (@trimble1959) 20 December 2019

Meslier has been an unused substitute for Marcelo Bielsa's side this season, and is reportedly open to a permanent move to Leeds, if chances come his way [Ouest France].