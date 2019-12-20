Quick links

'Christ', 'ridiculous':..Some Leeds fans in awe of 19-year-old - first-team run on horizon?

Giuseppe Labellarte
Leeds United's Illan Meslier during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Leeds United academy goalkeeper Illan Meslier was brought to Elland Road in the summer - could he soon play for Marcelo Bielsa in the Whites first team?

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the Whites Under-23s' Professional Development League draw against Nottingham Forest today and Elland Road academy goalkeeper Illan Meslier was praised for his display.

The 19-year-old, who is on a season-long loan at Elland Road from French side Lorient, has put in some very impressive displays for the Leeds U23s this season, and in today's clash against the City Ground youngsters, he once again caught the eye with his performance.

 

 

Meslier was recalled by Carlos Corberan and, following Ryan Edmondson's 29th-minute opener, was put on the spot as Leeds man Pascal Strujik conceded a penalty, but the Frenchman pulled off a superb stop to keep his side's clean sheet intact.

In the end, the points were shared as Wales youth international Brennan Johnson found the back of the net with a long-range strike for a 1-1 draw but plenty of Leeds fans were impressed by Meslier's latest spot kick save, after having thwarted Crystal Palace and Sheffield United previously.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the teenage stopper's heroics - and with the prospect of Kiko Casilla potentially facing an FA ban, there is a chance he could soon be thrust into first-team contention:

Meslier has been an unused substitute for Marcelo Bielsa's side this season, and is reportedly open to a permanent move to Leeds, if chances come his way [Ouest France].

goalkeeper Illan Meslier of France U20 during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 group E match between France U20 and Saudi Arabia U20 at Gdynia Stadium on May 25, 2019 in Gdynia, Poland

