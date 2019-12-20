Jurgen Klopp responds when asked if Liverpool want £20m star

Flamengo striker Gabigol, who Liverpool will come up against tomorrow, has suggested he would be keen on a move to Anfield.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has swatted aside links to Flamengo ahead of the Club World Cup final in the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool are due to take on Flamengo tomorrow, in a highly anticipated game.

The Reds will come up against Gabigol for the first time, after he went on record to suggest that he wanted to play for Liverpool.

“It would be a pleasure to play with him,” the striker said to the Daily Mail earlier this month.

“Maybe we could team up for Brazil in the future and Liverpool is a team that everyone wants to play for.”

Liverpool will now be able to see Gabigol’s talents first-hand.

But when asked whether he would have any interest in signing Gabigol, who is said to be valued at £20 million by FC Inter News, Klopp batted aside the question.

“We show our respect for opponents with attitude. We show it on the pitch,” the Liverpool boss said.

“We are not here as European champions. We are here as Liverpool FC wanting to win this game.

“Flamengo has a strong team and we are not too bad as well.

“It’s about who has better solutions for better moments, not who has better players.

“I love my squad. I have the best team I wish for. I don’t think about other players from other teams.”

Gabigol may have a chance of scoring against Liverpool tomorrow, as the Reds are short of options at the back.

There are some concerns that Virgil van Dijk could miss the game, although he did train successfully this morning.

Liverpool have never won the Club World Cup before and there seems a strong determination from Klopp’s side to deliver more silverware.