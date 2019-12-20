Jurgen Klopp names the player who's shocked him at Liverpool

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is now playing a key role for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted to BBC Sport that he has been shocked by the development of Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Klopp always saw potential in Alexander-Arnold, even when he was a teenager, but the Liverpool boss has now admitted that he did have some doubts about the England international.

However, with Alexander-Arnold now starring for Liverpool, all those concerns have been cast aside.

And when asked what his biggest surprise was since taking charge at Liverpool, Klopp said: "I have known Trent Alexander-Arnold since he was 17 years old.

"He was a big talent but we were not sure he could do it physically.

"Now he is a machine - so he is a big surprise.”

Alexander-Arnold is tasked with being one of Liverpool’s main sources of creativity, despite playing in defence.

Klopp gives the young defender the freedom to go forward, and his crossing ability is nothing short of remarkable.

Alexander-Arnold actually helped Liverpool make it to the Club World Cup Final in his last appearance, as he set up Roberto Firmino to score in the last minute.

Liverpool are now set to take on Flamengo as they look to win the trophy for the very first time in the club’s history this weekend.