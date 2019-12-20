Quick links

Premier League

‘Incredible’: Frank Lampard gives his take on Arsenal and Everton development

Subhankar Mondal
Frank Lampard of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 14, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard backs Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti for success at Arsenal and Everton respectively.

Frank Lampard of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on December 14, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has given his take on the managerial developments at Premier League rivals Arsenal and Everton, as quoted on Football.London.

Arsenal have appointed Mikel Arteta as their new permanent manager following the departure of Unai Emery in November.

Everton have yet to appoint a permanent replacement for Marco Silva, but, according to BBC Sport, the Toffees are set to name Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

 

Ancelotti, who is without a managerial job at the moment following his recent departure from Italian club Napoli, managed former England international midfielder Lampard at Chelsea.

Lampard has spoken highly of Arteta and Ancelotti, and is quoted as saying by Football.London: “Nothing surprises me. Those two possible appointments do not. I know the credentials of Ancelotti. Incredible career, fantastic man.

“Arteta is at a different end of his managerial career, but looking from the outside and seeing how he carries himself, he’d be a really positive appointment. He is an intelligent football man, diligent and a big opportunity for him.”

Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach during his press conference at Emirates Stadium on December 20, 2019 in London, England.

Big development

The Arsenal managerial role is Arteta’s first, and it is a bit risky for the Gunners to appoint the Spaniard.

As for Everton, if they are able to get Ancelotti in, then it is going to be a blockbuster managerial appointment for the Toffees, given that the Italian tactician is one of the best in the business.

Interestingly, Everton and Arsenal will face each other in the Premier League this weekend.

NAPLES, ITALY - 2019

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch