‘Incredible’: Frank Lampard gives his take on Arsenal and Everton development

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard backs Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti for success at Arsenal and Everton respectively.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has given his take on the managerial developments at Premier League rivals Arsenal and Everton, as quoted on Football.London.

Arsenal have appointed Mikel Arteta as their new permanent manager following the departure of Unai Emery in November.

Everton have yet to appoint a permanent replacement for Marco Silva, but, according to BBC Sport, the Toffees are set to name Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

Ancelotti, who is without a managerial job at the moment following his recent departure from Italian club Napoli, managed former England international midfielder Lampard at Chelsea.

Lampard has spoken highly of Arteta and Ancelotti, and is quoted as saying by Football.London: “Nothing surprises me. Those two possible appointments do not. I know the credentials of Ancelotti. Incredible career, fantastic man.

“Arteta is at a different end of his managerial career, but looking from the outside and seeing how he carries himself, he’d be a really positive appointment. He is an intelligent football man, diligent and a big opportunity for him.”

Big development

The Arsenal managerial role is Arteta’s first, and it is a bit risky for the Gunners to appoint the Spaniard.

As for Everton, if they are able to get Ancelotti in, then it is going to be a blockbuster managerial appointment for the Toffees, given that the Italian tactician is one of the best in the business.

Interestingly, Everton and Arsenal will face each other in the Premier League this weekend.