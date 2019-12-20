I thought Matt Smith was supposed to be in The Rise of Skywalker?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally here but do we finally know what Matt Smith's involvement in the film was?

For the last two years since The Last Jedi, and even further back to 2015's The Force Awakens, fans have been coming up with and discussing theories on EVERYTHING from Rey's parents, who Snoke is, why Luke went into exile and much, much more.

One of the more credible fan theories over the past few months appeared to be that Matt Smith, a veteran of Doctor Who and The Crown, was to appear in The Rise of Skywalker.

The theory arose from the fact that several news outlets, including Empire Magazine, reported that Matt Smith was going to be in The Rise of Skywalker in an unknown role.

But did the former Doctor Who actor end up appearing in the film?

Is Matt Smith in The Rise of Skywalker?

To put it simply, no.

Despite thousands of fans, including us, speculating as to what sort of secret role Matt Smith could be playing in The Rise of Skywalker, the 37-year-old actor was nowhere to be seen during the climax of the Skywalker saga.

So Matt Smith wasn't lying then

Even though his involvement was widely reported by several reputable sources back in August 2018, Matt Smith himself quickly debunked the story and claimed in an interview that he wasn't in the film at all.

However, that didn't stop the fan rumour-mill speculating that his role was actually so top secret and that Smith was, in fact, lying about not being in the film.

But as those who have seen The Rise of Skywalker will now know, Matt Smith was actually telling the truth when he said that he wasn't appearing in the film.

Fans aren't best pleased

After months of speculation and rumour, Matt Smith being involved in The Rise of Skywalker was still on the minds of many heading into the first screenings of the film.

A quick search on Twitter will show you that plenty of fans have been let down by Smith's no-show in the film.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "My RISE OF SKYWALKER review: great fun, but where the f*** was MATT SMITH??"

While another commented: "MASSIVE SPOILER ALERT FOR STAR WARS: EPISODE IX - THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Matt Smith is not in the film. Carry on with your day as per usual."

And finally, this fan's comments clearly hint at his feeling towards the film: "Matt Smith was my favorite actor in The Rise of Skywalker hands down."