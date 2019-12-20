How to use the McDonald’s reindeer app - and what to do if it’s not working

This Christmas, invite a little more magic into your home.

With Christmas preparations in full swing, let's talk about how to use the McDonald's reindeer app.

Are you all sorted for the big day?

It's not long now! For most, Christmas is the most wonderful time of year, spent with friends and family catching up, watching festive films, and of course, eating delicious food.

Arguably, Christmas dinner is the very best part of the day, but in the run-up to the 25th, a few visits to McDonald's are a nice little treat. The fast-food venue has also gotten in the spirit of things, and in the battle for best Christmas ad of the year, they are certainly in the running.

The story of a young girl and her reindeer companion is simple but sweet, and you can actually join in the fantasy this year!

McDonald's reindeer app

That's right...

This year, you can create the illusion of Santa's reindeer visiting your home. It's perfect to show the little ones!

The app/feature allows you (you must be aged 18 or over) to capture your surroundings and have a reindeer appear on the spot to bring the festive cheer.

It's a great little idea, so here's how to do it.

Tap to capture the magical moment the reindeer visit your home with #ReindeerReady Live! Here’s @jacquelineMjos with all the details 18+ only, T&Cs apply, UK and ROI only. — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) December 19, 2019

How to use the McDonald’s reindeer app

Firstly, you have to head over to reindeerready.co.uk/live.

However, you must access the site on your phone or tablet - it doesn't work on desktops. Once you've reached the site, just click 'Get Started' and then 'I'm Ready'.

Now comes the option to choose a photo. You can select one that you've already taken or just take a new one there and then. Once you've done this, it allows you to position the reindeer wherever you choose, while also offering a 'flip the reindeer' option to make it just right.

Then, agree to the terms and conditions and wait briefly for the video to be created. Magic! You can then share it to your social media, or if you'd rather not, send it in an email.

Hey. Everyone with little ones. Go to the #McDonalds app and you can take a pic of your living room and it makes a video of a reindeer eating carrots in there! It’s magical @McDonaldsUK — tasha (@smashytashy1) December 19, 2019

McDonald's reindeer app not working?

A number of people have had difficulties with it, including one on Twitter who wrote: "Help... Reindeer Ready app not working... Kids not gonna be happy."

They haven't addressed any difficulty, but make sure you're using a phone or tablet, as desktops won't work with the feature. If there is still an issue, try closing the app and attempt it again. If it's the same case, it's also worth checking your camera settings.

It should be fine!

