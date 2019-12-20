How to get an evening with Vic and Bob tickets 2020 - dates, venues, price!

It will be an essential experience for fans of the hilarious duo.

It's happening, so here's how to get an evening with Vic and Bob 2020 tickets...

Whether you want to call them Vic and Bob or Reeves and Mortimer, it doesn't matter. The Praise is all the same.

The iconic British double act are comedy giants and have graced a wealth of programmes with their humour, rising to significance in the late eighties and continuing to cement their names in the hall of greats.

Their approach to comedy establishes endless knowledge and confidence over a range of types, whether they're working with slapstick or simply spouting improvisations. Needless to say, so many are fond of their work, and a chance to sit down with them and hear their reflections on a lifetime of laughs sounds essential.

So, here's what it's all about!

As highlighted by Stereoboard, the duo are embarking on a string of 'An Audience With' style shows, which sounds pretty great to us.

They have announced six shows in total, spending each one on stage in conversation about their TV careers, which by the way, have spanned three decades!

It's sure to prove an insightful experience and a must for adoring fans.

How to get an evening with Vic and Bob tickets 2020

Tickets to see Vic and Bob go on sale at 10 am on Friday, December 20th 2019.

Here are the gig venues and theatres they are playing, with links to tickets through Stereoboard:

- Nottingham Playhouse (Monday, February 10th 2020)

- Leeds City Varieties (Tuesday, February 11th 2020)

- Leeds City Varieties (Wednesday, February 12th 2020)

- Buxton Opera House (Thursday, February 13th 2020)

- Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre (Monday, February 17th 2020)

- Newcastle Tyne Theatre (Tuesday, February 18th 2020)

Tickets for “An Evening With VIC and Bob” go on sale at 10:00am https://t.co/b1FlRsJywp — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) December 20, 2019

How much are Vic and Bob tickets?

According to the above sources, tickets are £25.00, plus fees.

So, you're essentially looking at just under £30.00 for a ticket, which isn't bad at all! If there are any Vic and Bob fans in your life, a ticket will make a great, late Christmas gift.

We hope you enjoy it - roll on 2020!

