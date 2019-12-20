How to buy the Babu Frik toy from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

One of the most popular characters from The Rise of Skywalker is now available in tiny toy form.

Two years since The Last Jedi hit cinemas, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally here and thousands of fans will be hoping that the film is far less divisive than its immediate predecessor.

Question marks still hang over the film in that regard but one thing that fans can agree on is that the new character Babu Frik, a 1ft tall droid mechanic, is absolutely adorable.

Some members of the Star Wars fandom are even calling Babu Frik cuter than The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda. While that's definitely not the case (sorry Babu) the adorable droid mechanic is definitely going to be a popular character in The Rise of Skywalker.

So much so, that the adorable, tiny character has already been immortalised in toy form.

STAR WARS: Do Reylo finally get their moment? (Spoilers)

Babu Frik in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Despite his diminutive stature, Babu Frik is actually a key part of The Rise of Skywalker, with the tiny alien providing assistance to the gang with a crucial part of their quest to find and defeat the returning Emperor Palpatine.

Babu Frik can be found in a droid workshop that also doubles as a cantina on the troubled world of Kijimi.

The tiny Anzellan certainly makes an impact with his adorable way of speaking as well as his key impact on the plot.

Babu Frik is now a toy!

It's no surprise to see that Babu Frik has already been turned into a toy.

While there's no plush figure of Babu Frik just yet (there will almost certainly be one on its way), he does feature in the Black Series set for C-3PO.

The Black Series is a range of high-quality action figures made for the Star Wars movies and are prized by collectors.

As a tiny action figure, Babu Frik stands at just 3.2cm (1.25in) tall, compared with 15.9cm (6.25in) for the accompanying C-3PO.

The crowning glory for the Babu Frik figure is a teeny, retractable welding mask for any droid maintenance he may need to perform.

How to buy

The C-3PO Black Series figure, containing the tiny Babu Frik is available now from the likes of Amazon, Forbidden Planet, eBay as well as most well-stocked toy shops that sell the new range of Black Series figures.

The figure is priced between £20.24 (Amazon) and £37.75 (eBay) with other retailers offering the figure for prices within that range.

Prices correct at time of writing on December 20th, 2019.