Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Graham Roberts pleased with new Toby Alderweireld contract for Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez of Tottenham look round as goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga punches the ball clear during the Premier League match between...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Toby Alderweireld has signed a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux on December 15, 2019 in Wolverhampton,...

Graham Roberts has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Toby Alderweireld signing a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

As announced on Tottenham’s official website today, Alderweireld has put pen to paper on a new deal which will see him stay at the North London outfit until 2023.

The 30-year-old Belgium international central defender’s original deal was set to run out at the end of the season.

 

Former Tottenham star Roberts is pleased to see Alderweireld commit his future to the Premier League club.

Big development

Alderweireld may not have been at his best so far this season, but there is no doubt that the Belgian is one of the best central defenders in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old still has a fair few years left in him at the highest level, and working under Jose Mourinho is only going to see him get back to his best.

Tottenham are very much in the running for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, and they have also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Toby Alderweireld poses after signing a new contract for Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur's Training Ground on December 19, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch