Graham Roberts pleased with new Toby Alderweireld contract for Tottenham Hotspur

Toby Alderweireld has signed a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

Graham Roberts has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Toby Alderweireld signing a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur.

As announced on Tottenham’s official website today, Alderweireld has put pen to paper on a new deal which will see him stay at the North London outfit until 2023.

The 30-year-old Belgium international central defender’s original deal was set to run out at the end of the season.

Former Tottenham star Roberts is pleased to see Alderweireld commit his future to the Premier League club.

Fantastic news on @AlderweireldTob new contract. Wonderful man to have around the club on and off the pitch. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) December 20, 2019

Big development

Alderweireld may not have been at his best so far this season, but there is no doubt that the Belgian is one of the best central defenders in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old still has a fair few years left in him at the highest level, and working under Jose Mourinho is only going to see him get back to his best.

Tottenham are very much in the running for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, and they have also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.