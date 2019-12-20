Quick links

Gerrard says he will be patient over Rangers' permanent move for Defoe

Dan Coombs
Steven Gerrard head coach of Rangers FC and Jermain Defoe of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League Play Off First Leg match between Legia Warsaw and Rangers FC on August 22, 2019 in...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard wants Jermain Defoe to sign permanently.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he will stay patient but wants to tie down Jermain Defoe on a permanent deal.

The veteran striker is 12 months into a 18 month loan deal at Rangers.

 

Gerrard told the Glasgow Times that he knows Bournemouth hold the key to getting a permanent move resolved in January.

He said: "We have to wait and respect Bournemouth’s position with Jermain. But Jermain knows the situation, that we want to keep him beyond this season. But there is nothing we can do on that at the moment except wait and be patient.”

Jermain Defoe of Rangers is seen during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 11, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Defoe's Bournemouth contract expires in the summer, but Rangers would like the security of tying down Defoe earlier.

He is a perfect foil for star man Alfredo Morelos, and gives the Gers some freedom in the event Morelos is sold.

The worst case scenario would be Morelos demands an exit or goes on strike next summer and Defoe is not on Rangers' books.

While unlikely, Rangers can protect themselves by convincing Bournemouth to play ball and find an agreement. 

20th January 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Mid season football friendly, Rangers v Helsinki; Jermiane Defoe of Rangers made his debut for Rangers

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

