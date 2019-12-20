Gerrard says he will be patient over Rangers' permanent move for Defoe

Steven Gerrard wants Jermain Defoe to sign permanently.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he will stay patient but wants to tie down Jermain Defoe on a permanent deal.

The veteran striker is 12 months into a 18 month loan deal at Rangers.

Gerrard told the Glasgow Times that he knows Bournemouth hold the key to getting a permanent move resolved in January.

He said: "We have to wait and respect Bournemouth’s position with Jermain. But Jermain knows the situation, that we want to keep him beyond this season. But there is nothing we can do on that at the moment except wait and be patient.”

Defoe's Bournemouth contract expires in the summer, but Rangers would like the security of tying down Defoe earlier.

He is a perfect foil for star man Alfredo Morelos, and gives the Gers some freedom in the event Morelos is sold.

The worst case scenario would be Morelos demands an exit or goes on strike next summer and Defoe is not on Rangers' books.

While unlikely, Rangers can protect themselves by convincing Bournemouth to play ball and find an agreement.