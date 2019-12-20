General Hux spy scene actually makes sense - old Reddit theory breaks down the signs!

Audiences are debating General Hux's true allegiance after The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has plenty of surprises in store, but the General Hux spy scene really had people shocked.

Well, it sounds strange to say, but that's a wrap on the Skywalker saga.

George Lucas' 1977 sci-fi extravaganza was a colossal success on release, but perhaps nobody could have predicted just how big the franchise would eventually become. The original trilogy is regarded as one of the greatest of all time, and when The Phantom Menace arrived in 1999, fans were camping in tents around the block at cinemas everywhere to see it as early as possible.

The phenomenon continued when J.J. Abrams launched a new trilogy in 2015 with The Force Awakens. It went down very well, but its sequel - The Last Jedi - remains divisive to this day. Uncertainty swamped The Rise of Skywalker after Rian Johnson's entry, but with Abrams once again at the helm, the sweeping story now has a conclusion.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

At your screening of the film, you likely heard people whispering in surprise as the iconic scrolling text graced the screen.

It quickly informed audiences that something incredibly significant had happened since the narrative events of The Last Jedi: Emperor Palpatine had returned.

The decision has attracted both praise and critique already, but nevertheless, it was a bold and exciting approach to take. There are a range of surprises laced throughout the concluding chapter, and a lot of pressing questions fans have had since The Force Awakens have now been answered.

It wasn't exactly the big reveal or anything, but viewers are pretty set on talking about the General Hux spy scene...

General Hux: Spy scene

Early in the film, it's mentioned that a rebel spy is present within the First Order and feeding information to the Resistance.

Immediately, it sets you thinking: Who could it be?

Interestingly, it doesn't take long to reveal the truth. When our fellow rebels are captured and hope looks slim, General Hux (played by Domhnall Gleeson) zaps the troopers holding them and admits that he is the spy.

It's a great crowd-pleasing moment which earns a lot of laughter. However, once you've laughed it off, you have to ask whether it felt natural.

Hux is later killed by newcomer Allegeiant General Pryde (played brilliantly by Richard E. Grant) who tells Kylo they've found their spy, but were the signs there all along?

@KinelRyan So if General Hux was the spy… Why did the mass genocide six planets in the force awakens without warning? — Josh Holmes (@Knight5end) December 20, 2019

General Hux Reddit theory supports spy reveal!

As you can tell from the above tweet, not everybody is on board with the decision. There are definitely some arguments against it, but some thoughts on General Hux being a spy were posted by 'u/zeezlebop2' on Reddit a year ago that reinforce it.

Here are the reasons they list:

- "Hux allows himself to be distracted by Poe in the start of TLJ. Perhaps he is that stupid, but perhaps he was trying to help out the resistance a bit, and that’s why Poe attempted that in the first place."

It did always seem odd that he fell for such a clear stalling tactic... Anyway, moving on:

- "Hux is about to put a bullet in a passed out Kylo's head after the throne room scene in TLJ. One could see this as him wanting to take total power as well. But it could also be seen as him trying to end Kylo and the First Order... Hux also desperately tries to convince Kylo not to pursue the rebels after that scene, resulting in him getting choked out."

Definitely a great point.

They concluded: "What better character to reveal as a spy than the one who was abused the whole time? It would be sweet revenge." Indeed it was!

