Fulham boss Scott Parker shares 'pleasing' update ahead of Leeds clash

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United head to Scott Parker's Fulham this weekend hoping for the Whites to bring three points back to Elland Road.

Ahead of their Championship meeting with Leeds United this weekend, Fulham manager Scott Parker has issued a "pleasing" update from his side (official website).

The Cottagers are enduring a poor run of form at present, having lost each of their last three league fixtures to leave them sixth in the table, 12 points adrift of the Elland Road side.

Leeds, meanwhile, are currently in great form, having stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games - indeed, they were close to making it eight wins on the trot at Cardiff last time out.

 

However, Parker was able to confirm that Harrison Reed and Bobby Reid are back in training, while the sickness bug that had affected the Fulham camp appears to have cleared up.

"We’re in a better shape than we’ve been in over the last few weeks," Parker told the Fulham website. "In terms of injuries, we’ve got a few coming back into the squad who have been vitally missed.

"Harrison Reed has trained this last week, and so has Bobby Reid - two players who bring a lot to this team. And the sickness bug seems to have cleared up, touch wood, so that’s pleasing."

Central midfielder Reed has made 13 appearances for Fulham this term and has missed the side's last five games, while attacking midfielder Reid has made 19 appearances for the Cottagers in all competitions this term.

In terms of missing personnel, Harry Arter and Maxime Le Marchand remain absentees through injury, while veteran Denis Odoi will sit out the clash as he continues to serve a three-match ban for an elbow against Preston North End (Leeds Live).

