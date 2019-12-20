Frank Lampard names the Chelsea youngster who's surprised him this season

Chelsea youngster Mason Mount has started in all but one of Frank Lampard's side's Premier League matches this term.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted to BBC Sport that he has been surprised by how well Mason Mount has coped in the Premier League.

Mount has been a regular in Chelsea’s team this season, with the attacking midfielder earning praise for his showings.

Mount has forced his way into the England squad, and now has fully established himself as part of Chelsea’s first-team.

And Lampard, who worked with the youngster on loan at Derby County last season, is delighted to see how well Mount has coped with playing at the very top level.

“I wanted Mason to be around because I knew him closely,” Lampard said.

“He's probably taken to the Premier League, maybe not quicker than what I thought but I've been pleasantly surprised by how well he's taken to it.

"I didn't have any doubts long term, I just didn't know if it would be the start of the season that he'd be putting me under pressure to play him.”

Mount has played 25 times for Chelsea across all competitions so far this term.

The 20-year-old has already scored five goals and claimed two assists in the Premier League, with his link-up play with Tammy Abraham often impressing.

Mount has now started in all but one of Chelsea’s league matches this term, and he will be hoping to keep his place at the weekend.

The Blues are set to take on Tottenham Hotspur, where they will be aiming to protect their place in the top four.